Bible convention begins at Chandanappally church

The former bishop of the Pathanamthitta diocese of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church, Youhanon Mar Chrysostum, inaugurated the annual Bible Convention at the St George Cathiolic Church at Chandanappally on Sunday.

Mr Chrysostum said the religious conventions should be the spiritual force that could purify human minds and instill confidence and the spirit of goodness in the people attending it.

He said such conventions would help the people to convert themselves into peace-loving and compassionate citizens in this age of chaos and crises.

Reny Pullukalayil of Sehion Retreat Centre at Attappady is leading the three-day convention.

The Vicar General of Pathanamthitta, Mon. Shaji Manikulam, was the chief celebrant at the holy mass held at the church at 8.30 a.m. The Pathanamthitta Bishop, Samuel Mar Ireneus, will lead the holy eucharist on Tuesday morning.

The three-day Bible convention will come to a close with a holy procession on Tuesday afternoon.