‘Bhutan Master’ dead

Educationalist Balakrishnan Nair, popularly called Bhutan Master, 89, whose dedication for the uplift of two generations earned him thousands of students in Perinthalmanna and neighbouring regions, died at Anamangad near Perinthalmanna on Tuesday.

Mr. Nair began his career as a primary school teacher in 1951 and went on to serve the Royal Government of Bhutan until 1977. Recipient of a gold medal from the Bhutan King, he served several schools in Malabar as their principal after his retirement.

He published three novels and directed several plays. He is survived by two daughters and a son. The funeral will take place on Thursday after the arrival of his son, who works in Germany.