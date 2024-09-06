GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhopal-based firm wins contract for Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project

Kolkata-based Royal Infra Construct will construct the approach bridge across Iruvazhinji river; there is growing opposition to the project in the aftermath of the recent landslides

Published - September 06, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the growing opposition to the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project in the aftermath of the recent landslides at Meppadi, the State government is firm on its decision to go ahead with the project.

Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon Limited has won the ₹1,341-crore contract for the construction of the tunnel road as bids were opened on Thursday, while Kolkata-based Royal Infra Construct has won the contract to construct an approach bridge across the Iruvazhinji river at a cost of ₹80.4 crore. The project is estimated to be completed in four years.

The tunnel road project, which includes an 8.11-km tunnel from Marippuzha in Anakkampoyil, Kozhikode, to Meenakshi bridge in Kalladi, Wayanad, and a four-lane road from Kalladi to Meppadi, is expected to be a more convenient link connecting Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts and a huge boost to the development of the upland region.

The State government had given final administrative sanction for the ₹1,643-crore project in February 2022. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is the special purpose vehicle for the project.

The land required for the project has been acquired completely, and compensations disbursed. The State government has clarified that the Bengaluru regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has accorded Stage-1 forest clearance for 17.263 hectares of forest land to be utilised for the project. A 12-month-long environmental impact assessment (EIA) study was completed in March 2023, while the State Environmental Appraisal Committee inspected the tunnel site in May 2024.

The Central government had given in-principle approval for the project, which is meant to reduce the distance between Anakkampoyil and Meppadi from 42 km to 20 km and to be a viable alternative to the congested Thamarassery Ghat Road, in 2023. However, against the backdrop of the Wayanad landslides, voices against the project are gaining strength. The State Expert Appraisal Committee had also recently told the government that the project could escalate human-animal conflicts.

Published - September 06, 2024 10:33 pm IST

