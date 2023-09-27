HamberMenu
Bhavapriya to represent Kerala to pay homage to Gandhi, Shastri in Parliament

September 27, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bhavapriya K.S.

Bhavapriya K.S.

Bhavapriya K.S., who had brought laurels to Kerala by winning the third prize in vocal music (classical) in a national arts festival organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) early this year in Odisha, will represent Kerala to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in the central hall of Parliament, New Delhi, on October 2.

Hailing from Palakkad’s art village Vellinezhi, Bhavapriya will be the only student from Kerala to attend the function organised jointly by the Union Ministries of Education and Youth Affairs and Sports in association with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE).

She will be among 25 students chosen from across the country to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in the central hall of Parliament on their birth anniversary on October 2.

The students will visit the chambers of Parliament House, Parliament Museum, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya as well as the National War Memorial at New Delhi.

Currently a first-year B.Com student at SNGS College, Pattambi, Bhavapriya had become a national winner in Carnatic music when she was doing Plus Two at Government Higher Secondary School, Vellinezhi. Daughter and student of noted Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramaniam, Bhavapriya had topped twice in the State school festival in classical music.

