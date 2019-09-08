Bhattathiri sets sail for Parthasarathy temple

Keeping alive an old age tradition, Narayana Bhattathiri- the eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam, here on Sunday set sail to the Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Aranmula on the banks of the Pampa river, carrying offerings to be presented before the deity there on Thiruvonam day.

The Churulan Vallam carrying Mr. Bhattathiri and three oarsmen will reach Kattoor in Pathanamthitta on the eve of the Thiruvonam day. During the voyage, the boat will traverse the rivers of Meenachil, Manimala, and Pampa through Kidangara near Changanassery and Thiruvalla to reach the Mahavishnu temple near Cherukol.

From there, accompanied by representatives of 18 families, he will embark on the Thiruvonathoni carrying provisions for the sadya on Onam day at the Aranmula temple Legend has it that the deity at the temple made one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host for every Onam owing to his devoutness. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest of the Bhattathiris at the Mangattu Illam to host the ‘Onasadya’ for the deity.