Bhasha Institute awards announced

September 12, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Institute of Languages has announced awards in various categories for the year 2023.

Abhilash Malayil has been selected for the N.V. Krishna Warrier award for Informative Literature for his work Rayyathuvari. The jury was headed by E.V. Ramakrishnan, chairman, Centre for Comparative Literature and Translation Studies.

The Dr. K.M. George memorial award for research will be shared by Asok A. Decruz for his thesis on the ‘theory of word classification’ and Ratheesh E. for his thesis on ‘Indian cultural nationalism and Malayalam criticism.’ The judging committee in this category was headed by Kerala Sahitya Akademi chairman K. Satchidanandan.

Ashalatha won the M.P. Kumaran award for translation for her Malayalam translation of Amartya Sen’s book The Argumentative Indian: Writings on Indian Culture, History and Identity. Chitra Panicker, professor, Bangalore University, was the jury chair.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the awards at a function to be held here on September 20. He will also inaugurate the 55th anniversary celebrations of the Institute, a pressnote issued here said.