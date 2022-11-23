Bharatiya National Janata Dal seeks minimum support price for coconut

November 23, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Party says LDF govt. stopped raw coconut procurement initiated by UDF govt.

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya National Janata Dal staging a protest by breaking coconuts in front of the Collectorate in Palakkad on Wednesday demanding minimum support price for coconut. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD) took out a protest march to the District Collectorate here on Wednesday demanding minimum support price for coconut.

The protesters sought immediate intervention of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to save lakhs of coconut farmers and allied workers in the State from sufferings.

The protesters broke 101 coconuts in front of the Collectorate as a mark of protest.

Inaugurating the agitation, Kisan Janata State general secretary Tomi Thuruthumalil said that the LDF government had stopped the raw coconut procurement initiated by the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Oommen Chandy. He also said that the production of neera was stopped after the LDF came to power.

₹50 for a kg

The protesters demanded that the government fix a minimum support price of ₹50 for a kg of coconut.

Bharatiya National Janata Dal district president C.M. Kunhimoidu; general secretaries A. Vincent, K.J. Nainan, M.M. Varghese and B. Raghunath; treasurer M.A. Sultan; Mahila Janata Dal State general secretary Noufiya Naseer, district president S. Vijayalakshmi and vice president Diya Dinesh; and Yuva Janata Dal district president K.T. Afsal and State committee member K. Sooryaraj spoke.

