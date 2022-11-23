  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharatiya National Janata Dal seeks minimum support price for coconut

Party says LDF govt. stopped raw coconut procurement initiated by UDF govt.

November 23, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Bharatiya National Janata Dal staging a protest by breaking coconuts in front of the Collectorate in Palakkad on Wednesday demanding minimum support price for coconut.

The Bharatiya National Janata Dal staging a protest by breaking coconuts in front of the Collectorate in Palakkad on Wednesday demanding minimum support price for coconut. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD) took out a protest march to the District Collectorate here on Wednesday demanding minimum support price for coconut.

The protesters sought immediate intervention of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to save lakhs of coconut farmers and allied workers in the State from sufferings.

The protesters broke 101 coconuts in front of the Collectorate as a mark of protest.

Inaugurating the agitation, Kisan Janata State general secretary Tomi Thuruthumalil said that the LDF government had stopped the raw coconut procurement initiated by the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Oommen Chandy. He also said that the production of neera was stopped after the LDF came to power.

₹50 for a kg

The protesters demanded that the government fix a minimum support price of ₹50 for a kg of coconut.

Bharatiya National Janata Dal district president C.M. Kunhimoidu; general secretaries A. Vincent, K.J. Nainan, M.M. Varghese and B. Raghunath; treasurer M.A. Sultan; Mahila Janata Dal State general secretary Noufiya Naseer, district president S. Vijayalakshmi and vice president Diya Dinesh; and Yuva Janata Dal district president K.T. Afsal and State committee member K. Sooryaraj spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.