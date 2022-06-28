Bharathi Thirtha Puraskar for Karimpuzha Raman

Kerala Brahmana Sabha president Karimpuzha Raman (left) receiving the Jagadguru Bharathi Thirtha Puraskar from Shankaracharya-designate Sri Sri Vidhusekhara Bharathi. Sringeri Sharada Peetham administrator V.R. Gowrishankar is on the right. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) State president Karimpuzha Raman has won the Jagadguru Bharathi Thirtha Puraskar instituted by the Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

Mr. Raman, who is the Dharmadhikari of Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Kerala and a director of the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities, has been chosen for the award in recognition of his social services.

Mr. Raman received the award comprising a rudraksha chain, a gold locket with the picture of Sri Sri Bharathi Thirtha Mahasannidhanam, and a silver plaque from Shankaracharya-designate Sri Sri Vidhusekhara Bharathi, at a function held at Sharada Math in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sringeri Sharada Peetham chief executive officer and administrator V.R. Gowrishankar felicitated Mr. Raman by draping him with a ponnada.