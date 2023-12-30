Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram State conference begins

December 30, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Alappuzha

The State conference of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram began in Alappuzha on Saturday. It was inaugurated by West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Bose said that our ancestors had preferred Dharma over religion. Dharma had been the basis of the Indian way of life, he said. Experts from various fields spoke at seminars organised on various topics.

As many as 340 delegates from across the State are participating in the conference. It will conclude on Sunday. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram director R. Sanjayan in the evening.

