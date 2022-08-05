Bharathapuzha in spate as Malampuzha dam opens

The swollen Bharathapuzha at Shoranur on Friday evening.

August 05, 2022 21:02 IST

8 relief camps opened in Palakkad accommodating 282 people

Four spillways of the Malampuzha dam were opened on Friday afternoon as the inflow into the reservoir increased following heavy rain in the catchment areas. The four sluice gates of the dam were raised by 10 cm. The dam was opened as the water level reached 112.30 metres. Malampuzha dam has a capacity of 115.06 metres.

Three sluice shutters of the Kanhirapuzha dam were raised to 80 cm on Friday as the inflow into the reservoir increased. The water level in the dam reached 94 metres on Friday. It has a capacity of 97.5 metres.

People living on the banks of all rivers in Palakkad and neighbouring districts were warned of floods, especially in the wake of the forecast of heavy rain in the coming days.

The Bharathapuzha was in full spate on Friday evening as the discharge from the Aliyar dam in Tamil Nadu continued and the Malampuzha dam opened its shutters. Eleven spillway shutters of the Aliyar dam were raised by 15 cm, discharging 2,785 cusecs water. Consequentially, the sluice shutters of the Moolathara regulator too had to be raised to manage the heavy inflow of water.

The district registered heavy rain since Thursday. The Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) at Mundur registered 71 mm rainfall since Thursday night.

The district administration has opened eight relief camps, and 282 people from 108 families were evacuated and shifted to the camps. District Collector Mrunmai Joshi visited the camps at Chittur and Kizhakkanchery on Friday.

The water level in the Mangalam dam was 76.860 metres on Friday. The dam’s capacity is 77.88 metres. The water level in the Pothundi dam was 104.70 metres. Its capacity is 108.204 metres.

The water level in the Meenkara dam touched 155.750 metres on Friday. The dam has a capacity of 156.36 metres. The Chulliyar dam registered 152.020 metre water. It has a capacity of 154.08 metres.

The water level in the Walayar dam was 199.980 metres on Friday. It has a capacity of 203 metres. The water level in the Shiruvani dam touched 875.970 metres. The dam has a capacity of 878.5 metres.

The Moolathara regulator registered water level of 181.30 metres. It can contain 184.65 metres.

An emergency meeting of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) was held at Nelliampathy on Friday. The meeting, presided over by Nelliampathy panchayat president Prince Joseph, discussed the evacuation of people living in flood-affected areas and relief measures for them.

Heavy rain in the last few days destroyed large areas of vegetables and crops at several places in the district. Vegetable crops readying for harvest during the Onam festival were destroyed at Paliyamangalam and Kurumbur near Nenmara.