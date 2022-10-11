Bharathamatha College offers IATA add-on course

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathamatha College of Arts and Science at Kozhinjampara in the district will offer an add-on diploma course certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

College officials claimed that Bharathamatha would be the first college in the district to offer an IATA programme for its degree students.

The IATA certified diploma is offered with a view to help the students explore areas of aviation, tourism and air cargo. College officials said job opportunities were aplenty in travel and aviation industry, especially after COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The college will charge ₹80,000 as fee for the one-year diploma that the degree students can do concurrently. College officials said the fee was the lowest compared with any institution offering the same programme.

Apart from the classes, the students will have to do an internship at any airport in South India. The college has partnered with Sacca Institute of Freight and Tourism, Chennai, to offer the IATA programme.

The college will launch the programme on Wednesday. M. Shamim Basha, joint general manager of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), and A.C. Srinivasan, manager of AAI Sewa at Chennai International Airport, will be the guests at the inaugural function.