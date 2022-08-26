Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd donates ambulance to Attappady hospital

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, flagging off an ambulance donated by BPCL to Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Hospital at Agali, Attappady, on Wednesday.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, called upon industries to come forward to address the complicated health issues of the tribal community in Attappady.

Speaking after flagging off an ambulance donated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Hospital at Agali on Wednesday, Mr. Sreekandan said ambulances with critical care facilities would go a long way in preventing deaths of patients while being shifting from Attappady to referral hospitals in Thrissur and Palakkad.

Mr. Sreekandan said several people had lost their lives in transit because of lack of ambulances with critical care facilities.

The BPCL used its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for procuring the ambulance.

Attappady block panchayat vice president K.K. Mathew presided over the function. BPCL chief general manager Chacko M. Joseph was the chief guest. SVMMH chief medical officer V. Narayanan, Government Tribal Specialty Hospital, Kottathara, medical superintendent M.S. Padmanabhan, panchayat members A. Parameswaran and K.T. Benny spoke.

SVMMH project coordinator Anjana M. Prakash proposed a vote of thanks.