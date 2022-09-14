Bharat Jodo Yatris get tips on yoga

PTI
September 14, 2022 00:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala teaches yoga techniques to party members for relief from fatigue and body pain during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday shared tips on yoga with those participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra after he came to know that some of the regular yatris were facing physical difficulties as a result of the march.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chennithala came to know through Youth Congress general secretary Vidya Balakrishnan about the difficulties some yatris were facing, party workers participating in the Kerala leg of the yatra said. Subsequently, he not only shared various the tips with the yatris, but also did yoga in front of them, the party workers said.

Seeing him, the yatris joined him, the party workers said and shared photographs of the senior Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly doing yoga.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He shared with them also his experiences during the seven times he participated in processions across Kerala by foot and by vehicle, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app