Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact: Govindan

CPI(M) State secretary rules out anti-BJP forces joining hands in State

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to create an impact among the public.

He said here on Tuesday that the party which suffered from an identity crisis could no longer project a secular image owing to its alleged “soft Hindutva” stand.

Mr. Govindan, who participated in a meet-the-press programme at the Kesari Memorial Hall here on Tuesday, hailed the ‘Bihar model’ of politics to counter the purported efforts made to destabilise non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments. He, however, dismissed the possibility of anti-BJP forces joining hands in Kerala for the common goal.

“The Congress cannot lead a coalition at the national-level as it no longer commands the trust of its own workers. The party refuses to mend its ways despite going on a path of self-destruction. More leaders are likely to leave the party in the days to come,” he said.

Stating that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government did not consider every mass agitation to have political motive, Mr. Govindan said efforts were being made to alleviate the concerns of the coastal community that had been protesting against the Vizhinjam seaport project.

He said the State’s fiscal crunch was not an impediment in realising the SilverLine semi-high speed rail corridor project. The project could, however, go ahead only with the support of the Central government, he said.