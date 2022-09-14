Kerala

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Alappuzha on September 17

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Alappuzha district on September 17.

District Congress Committee president B. Babu Prasad said here on Wednesday that the yatra would be accorded a reception at Krishnapuram at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Gandhi will interact with farmers, fishermen, coir workers and others during the yatra. Around three lakh people, including Congress workers from Kottayam and Idukki districts, are expected to join the yatra in Alappuzha.

The yatra will be in the district from September 17 to 20.


