ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Jodo Yatra is the beginning of long struggle against fascism: Satheesan

January 29, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the beginning of a long struggle against fascism, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has said. The people of the country, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, have realised that a government which propagates politics of hatred has bound them in chains of fear. The people who fear the oppression of the government are looking for an alternative. The large crowds that welcomed the yatra across the country are a proof of this. The Congress has taken up the historical responsibility of freeing the country from a fascist group that has been toppling opposition governments in States using official machinery and money accumulated through corruption and shady relationships with corporates, Mr. Satheesan said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US