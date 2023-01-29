Bharat Jodo Yatra is the beginning of long struggle against fascism: Satheesan

January 29, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the beginning of a long struggle against fascism, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has said. The people of the country, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, have realised that a government which propagates politics of hatred has bound them in chains of fear. The people who fear the oppression of the government are looking for an alternative. The large crowds that welcomed the yatra across the country are a proof of this. The Congress has taken up the historical responsibility of freeing the country from a fascist group that has been toppling opposition governments in States using official machinery and money accumulated through corruption and shady relationships with corporates, Mr. Satheesan said.