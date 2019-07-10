Bharat Darshan trains linking Thrissur, Guruvayur

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has promised more ‘Bharat Darsan’ special train services connecting Thrissur and Guruvayur.

He informed the Lok Sabha as a response to a question posed by T.N. Prathapan, MP, about new train services connecting Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala , and other cultural centres in the country.

The ‘Bharat Darsan’ was started by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in 2005. The services have been initiated on the basis of popularity of the places, demand by passengers, and infrastructure to conduct services.

There were four train services in 2018 and 2019 connecting Thrissur and Guruvayur. The last service connecting Thrissur was conducted in January 2019. More such services will be conducted according to the demand by the passengers, the Union Minister said. Though Thrissur railway station has all facilities according to NSG-2 category, it faces drinking water scarcity in summer. Mr. Goyal promised to find solution to the issue.

Drinking water

“In all, 60 drinking water taps have been installed in Thrissur station. The Kerala Water Authority is supplying water to these taps. In addition to this, the Railway has an open well and a bore well at the station. During summer, the Railway plans to make one more well,” the Minister told the Lok Sabha.

Approval has been given for automatic machine in platform No 1,2, & 3 to get drinking water supplied by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Three new toilets will be built in Platform No.2.