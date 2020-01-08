Bharat Bandh: Trade union strike near total in Thrissur

The national strike called by various trade unions against the anti-labour policies of the Union government is near total in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

Public vehicles, including KSRTC buses, kept off the road. Taxis and auto rickshaws also stayed away from the roads. However private cars and two-wheelers were seen.

Shops and business establishments did not function. Though the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasyi Ekopana Samithy refused to participate in the strike, a majority of shops remained closed as workers failed to reach. Only a few shops in certain rural areas were opened in the morning. But they, too, were shut after sometime.

Major markets in the city wore a deserted look. Education institutions remained closed. Government offices witnessed slender attendance.

Striking trade unions took out protest marches in major centres, including in Swaraj Round.

No major untoward incidents were reported from the district. Strike supporters stopped good carriers and taxi vehicles in Puthukkad.