Bharat bandh: Strike hits life in Kottayam

Shops and other commercial establishments remain closed in the district

The 24-hour general strike called by the various trade unions hit normal life in Kottayam.

A majority of shops and other commercial establishments remain closed in the district, while public transport has come to a standstill. The most hit are the train passengers, who have been stranded at Railway stations till evening.

Meanwhile, two-wheelers could be seen on the roads in large numbers. Schools and colleges remain closed, and university examinations have been postponed.

The strike, which began from Tuesday at midnight, caught hundreds of inter-State pilgrims, many of whom reached Kottayam on board trains, unaware. However, vehicles carrying pilgrims to Sabarimala have been permitted on the roads, though other private vehicles stayed away, fearing violence.

Hotels and restaurants remained closed, piling hardship on the travelling public.

The strike has had only a partial impact in the Erumeli, regarded as the gateway to Sabarimala, while there are also reports of a few KSRTC buses ceasing to operate their special service to Pampa.

