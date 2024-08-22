Bharat Bandh fails to make an impact on Wayanad

Bharat Bandh called by Dalit and Adivasi organisations organisations on August 21 (Wednesday) in protest against the Supreme Court ruling on sub-classification within reservation categories for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes failed to make an impact on Wayanad.

Normal life remained unaffected as public transport, including private and KSRTC buses, operated as usual. Taxis and other vehicles also plied normally throughout the day.

Business establishments, financial institutions, and government offices functioned smoothly. No untoward incidents were reported in the district, Additional District Magistrate A. Devaki, said.