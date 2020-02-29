Bharat AirFibre, IPTV services launched

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) Bharat AirFibre service across India was launched here on Friday by Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), BSNL Board.

Thus, Kochi becomes the first city in India to have the service. The Bharat AirFibre network is a break from the conventional fibre-cable connection and provides high-speed Internet connection using radio waves.

Mr. Banzal also launched the BSNL’s Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service in the State at the function. Apart from voice and data, TV channels too will be available through IPTV service.

Better services

He said the BSNL was striving to make available better facilities to consumers at a reasonable tariff through these services.

“Bharat AirFibre is a system whereby different utilities in houses and offices can be operated through a single fibre connection. They include monitoring/controlling of security cameras and lights. This concept of smart homes will be attainable in another couple of months through the connection. This is a paradigm shift in the ecosystem, where multiple aspects are covered by a single system, including through artificial intelligence. This is just a beginning of changes taking place in the BSNL stable,” he said.

The wireless system cannot be relied on at all times in all places, even within the same building. But Bharat AirFibre will ensure much higher reliability, he added.

More revenue

Chief GM of the Kerala Circle P.T. Mathew spoke of how the new products will usher in more revenue for the BSNL. “Our aim is to make Kerala a fully digital State.”

CGM designate C.V. Vinod too was present. A business session and technical presentations followed the launch of the services.