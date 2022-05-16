Bharananganam proclaims its tie-up with U.S. city
Local body to associate with Cooper City in Florida
The Bharananganam grama panchayat here on Monday carried out the official proclamation of its partnership with Cooper City in Florida in the U.S.
At a function here, panchayat president Lisy Sunny made the ‘connection proclamation’. A similar proclamation was made by Greg Rose, vice mayor of Cooper City, at a function held in the U.S. on April 26. The official document of declaration by the two administrative bodies will be exchanged through Joy Kuttiyani, a nominee of Cooper City.
Dialogue, diversity
The initiative is part of the Cooper City Connects International Friendship Programme, which intends to establish international dialogue, encourage diversity and promote cultural exchanges between Cooper City and cities around the world.
The programme components include a declaration of ‘no financial gain’ by either party and a description of the cultural, familial, environmental or topographical “connections” that currently exist or that the partner wishes to develop.
Mr. Kuttiyani, a native of Bharananganam who currently resides in Miami, U.S., coordinated the works to establish the partnership.
