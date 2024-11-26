ADVERTISEMENT

Bharanaghatana Samrakshana Sadas held

Published - November 26, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court’s observation that secularism and socialism are integral components of the Indian Constitution is a setback to the Narendra Modi government’s attempts to dismantle the Indian Constitution and transform India into a theocratic State, said former Minister V.S. Sivakumar here on Tuesday. He was inaugurating the Bharanaghatana Samrakshana Sadas organised by the District Congress Committee demanding to end government encroachments on democratic rights.

“The Indian National Congress will protect the Indian Constitution at any cost. The fact that Saji Cherian, who swore to uphold the Constitution upon becoming a Minister, has challenged it and continues to hold his ministerial position is a clear indication of Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempts to appease Modi,” he added.

DCC president P. Rajendraprasad presided over the function. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee political affairs committee member Bindhu Krishna, United Democratic Front district chairperson K.C. Rajan, KPCC secretary Suraj Ravi and DCC office-bearers S. Vipinachandran, Chittumoola Nasser and N. Unnikrishnan also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US