Bharanaghatana Samrakshana Sadas held

The Supreme Court’s observation that secularism and socialism are integral components of the Indian Constitution is a setback to the Narendra Modi government’s attempts to dismantle the Indian Constitution and transform India into a theocratic State, said former Minister V.S. Sivakumar here on Tuesday. He was inaugurating the Bharanaghatana Samrakshana Sadas organised by the District Congress Committee demanding to end government encroachments on democratic rights.

“The Indian National Congress will protect the Indian Constitution at any cost. The fact that Saji Cherian, who swore to uphold the Constitution upon becoming a Minister, has challenged it and continues to hold his ministerial position is a clear indication of Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempts to appease Modi,” he added.

DCC president P. Rajendraprasad presided over the function. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee political affairs committee member Bindhu Krishna, United Democratic Front district chairperson K.C. Rajan, KPCC secretary Suraj Ravi and DCC office-bearers S. Vipinachandran, Chittumoola Nasser and N. Unnikrishnan also spoke on the occasion.