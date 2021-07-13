Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand is new Kasaragod Collector

KASARAGOD

Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand assumed charge as Kasaragod District Collector at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The incumbent District Collector D. Sajith Babu, who has been appointed as Director of Civil Supplies Department, received Ms. Chand in the Collector’s chamber. Official documents were handed over. Additional District Magistrate A.K. Ramendran, Sub Collector D.R. Meghashree, and Kasaragod Revenue Divisional Officer Atul Swaminath, were present.

She is the first woman Collector in the district. A native of Maharashtra, she ranked 69th in the 2010 IAS batch.

She holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, USA, a Masters Degree in Public Policy from the Indira Gandhi National Open University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

Before joining as Collector, she was the Director, Department of Industry and Commerce. She was also the Managing Director of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Deputy Secretary of Planning and Finance Department, Director of Scheduled Tribes Department, Director of Lottery Department and Fort Kochi Sub Collector.