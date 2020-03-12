Bhageerathi Amma joins Class 7 equivalency

Bhageerathi Amma, the oldest equivalency course student in the history of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), has signed up for the next level by joining Class 7 equivalency.

The 105-year-old who had cleared her Class 4 papers last November expressed her desire to continue her studies to KSLMA director P.S. Sreekala and former Minister P.K. Sreemathy when they visited her on Thursday. In his 62nd Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had narrated her story and recently she was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the country’s highest civilian honour for women.

At the centenarian’s request, application forms were brought from the KSLMA Kollam office to her house at Prakkulam and filled, making her officially a student of the programme.

“After this I want to clear Class 10 exam,” she told her visitors. While Class 4 equivalency examination had three papers, including Malayalam, Environment Studies and Mathematics, she will have to clear six subjects for Class 7 equivalency.

Bhageerathi Amma, who was married at the age of 15, could not complete her education due to many reasons and had enrolled for Class 4 equivalency course despite her advanced years.

Even after making headlines as the oldest student in the State, Bhageerathi Amma had no Aadhaar card or pension. But this week, the problem was solved and she was handed over her pension papers by the district administration and now she will be receiving a monthly pension of ₹1,500.