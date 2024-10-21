GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beypore water fest to be bigger this season

The fourth edition of the Beypore International Water Fest to include activities such as cycling, a kite festival, and a food festival

Published - October 21, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The beautification works of the Beypore break water has been completed ahead of the forthcoming Beypore International Water Fest.

The beautification works of the Beypore break water has been completed ahead of the forthcoming Beypore International Water Fest. | Photo Credit: K. ragesh

The fourth edition of the Beypore International Water Fest, scheduled for December 25 to 29, 2024, will be larger than previous editions. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said on Monday (October 21) that efforts were being made to ensure widespread public participation in the event.

“Several competitions will take place along the coastal region from Kappad to Tanur. The activities organised by the Army, Navy, and the Air Force will be more extensive this time. The road from Mananchira to Beypore will be well lit during the festival,” the minister said at a review meeting of the organising committee on Monday. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, chairman of the organising committee, presided over the meeting..

The Beypore Fest will include activities such as cycling, a kite festival, and a food festival. Competitions in water sports will feature para motoring, kayaking, surfing, a boat parade, and sailing.

A B2B meet for operators in the adventure sports sector will be held as part of the festival. Besides, a marathon from Mananchira to Beypore is planned, along with kabaddi, beach volleyball, and rugby competitions at Beypore beach.

Given the anticipated high turnout for the festival, a special jhankar service would be set up from Chaliyam to Beypore, the minister said.

