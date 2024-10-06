ADVERTISEMENT

Beypore water fest from December 27

Published - October 06, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth season of the Beypore International Water Festival will be held from December 27 to 29 at Beypore beach, Chaliyam beach, and Feroke Mini stadium.

Inaugurating the organising committee of the festival on Sunday, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that the food festival, as part of the event, would be held from December 25 to January 1.

The renovated Beypore Marina and Chaliyam Beach will be inaugurated before the festival. The works on the Vaikom Mohammed Basheer memorial will be completed soon, along with the renovation of the round on the breakwater.

The Minister said that funds had been allocated for the development of Beypore Road, and widening works on BC Road would also commence soon. Land acquisition for the flyover at Cheruvannur was in progress, with tender proceedings under way. The construction of the flyover at Meenchanda was set to begin in 2025, he added.

