GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beypore water fest from December 27

Published - October 06, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth season of the Beypore International Water Festival will be held from December 27 to 29 at Beypore beach, Chaliyam beach, and Feroke Mini stadium.

Inaugurating the organising committee of the festival on Sunday, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that the food festival, as part of the event, would be held from December 25 to January 1.

The renovated Beypore Marina and Chaliyam Beach will be inaugurated before the festival. The works on the Vaikom Mohammed Basheer memorial will be completed soon, along with the renovation of the round on the breakwater.

The Minister said that funds had been allocated for the development of Beypore Road, and widening works on BC Road would also commence soon. Land acquisition for the flyover at Cheruvannur was in progress, with tender proceedings under way. The construction of the flyover at Meenchanda was set to begin in 2025, he added.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.