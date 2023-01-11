Beypore boat to figure in project report for Swadesh Darshan project

January 11, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Tourism department is likely to highlight Beypore ‘Uru’, the wooden dhows handcrafted by artisans and carpenters, and the water sports there in the detailed project report (DPR) to be submitted to the Centre for the Swadesh Darshan project.

Beypore and Kumarakom are the only two tourism destinations from Kerala to be included in the second phase of the project. Official sources said work on the DPR was only in its preliminary stages, and details would be available later.

Beypore was reportedly included in the project considering its historic importance as a port town, its global fame for the Uru and the beautiful seashore, which could boost its tourism sector in a big way. The Tourism department successfully organised an international water fest there in 2021 and 2022, attracting thousands of people. A large number of travellers and tourists reach the town to enjoy a stroll along the one-km long breakwater. Light house, marina jetty, surfing school, presence of both traditional and mechanised boats in fishing, among other things, are the other attractions.

Kadalundi, the nearby eco-tourism spot, is a favourite too. The Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council had recently applied for a Geographical Indication tag for the Beypore Uru.

The project, launched in 2014-15 by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, is for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits. A Ministry website says it aims to promote, develop and harness the potential of tourism in the country. The Ministry provides Central financial assistance to State governments and Union Territories for the infrastructure development of these circuits. The scheme is envisioned to synergise with other schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Skill India, and Make in India with the idea of positioning the tourism sector as a major engine for job creation, the driving force for economic growth, building synergy with various sectors to enable tourism to realise its potential, says the Ministry.