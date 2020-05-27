BevQ trial version turns out to be a mixed bag

The early access to BevQ, the virtual queue management system developed for the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, during a trial run of its beta version turned out to be a mixed bag going by the customer feedback.

Many were able to download the app through an early access link circulated over the social media for a limited period on Wednesday morning. However, shortly thereafter the link turned inoperative much to the disappointment of many.

The app developed by Kochi-based start-up Faircode Technologies Private Limited received the nod from Google on Tuesday morning for making it available on Google Play Store.

Easy affair

For Clint Paul, a resident of Kaloor, the download of the app and booking of a slot worked like a dream. After verifying his age, he was asked to fill in his name, mobile number and Pin Code following which he received a One Time Password, on submitting which he was asked whether his preference was for liquor, beer or wine.

“I chose beer and I was promptly allotted a slot between 11.45 a.m. and 12 noon on Wednesday at the beer shop at Kaloor with a queue number and a bar code. Now, I am not sure whether that slot was for real or just a test run. Either way it worked smoothly,” he said.

Expired slot

Giridhar, a youngster residing at TD Road, received a slot for a liquor outlet near High Court. But he found much to his amusement that the time slot preceded his actual booking time. He, however, was happy that he was able to download the app.

Shyam A., a techie, had to abandon the booking process midway as he received a message saying that the OTP cannot be send and another saying that registration for the day was complete.

On App Store too

Though there were doubts on if the app would be available on the App Store of the iOS platform, those using iPhone too were able to download the trial version. Akash Kesavan, a youngster using an iPhone, said that he was able to download the app though he could not go ahead with the booking of slot.

In a release, Faircode Technologies claimed that the beta release of the app on Google’s Play Store was a success.

20,000 downloads

“A whopping 20,000 users downloaded the trial version of the app in just two minutes. We are strictly following the directions of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation and we hope the app will serve the purpose,” the release said.