Bevco to fund Rebuild Kerala Initiative

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has decided to step up its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, including providing funds for Kerala Rebuild Initiative.

Already multiple proposals have been worked out for funding projects after the massive floods that crippled the State in the last two years. The proposals would be chalked out through the Cabinet-appointed implementation committee, G. Sparjankumar, Managing Director, State Beverages Corporation, told The Hindu on Thursday.

So far, he said, 73 projects had been envisaged since 2012-14. The CSR funds during the period was ₹17.48 crore. “Usually funds are allotted to education and health sectors. These included building infrastructure facilities at schools and providing equipment at hospitals,” Mr. Sparjankumar said.

The activities

This apart, funds had been released to de-addiction centres, medical colleges, purchasing Braille computers , drinking water projects and providing electronic wheelchairs and motorised scooters for the physically challenged in different grama panchayats.

Funds have been given to the Excise Department for implementing anti- liquor awareness campaigns as well, he said.

Mr. Sparjankumar said that the Bevco had been contributing hugely to the State Exchequer which was almost 85% revenue from sales of liquor, beer and wine.

Contribution

It had contributed ₹12,426.13 crore during the previous fiscal and it was ₹11,024.22 crore in 2017-18. “The increase was possibly on account of the 10% tax imposed on liquor for 100 days. This fiscal we are expecting to contribute more to the State exchequer,” he said.

As part of CSR activities, he said that the Bevco has prepared a schedule to release funds for projects aimed at promoting gender equality, setting up homes and hostels for women and orphans.

Training to promote rural sports and rural development projects and contributions to technology incubators located within academic institutions have been drawn up, Mr. Sparjankumar said.