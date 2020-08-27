Bevco liquor sale time extended by two hours

Thiruvananthapuram

27 August 2020 17:52 IST

The public can buy liquor from State government-run outlets from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Excise officials said the two-hour increase in sales time would help Bevco, Consumerfed and KTDC-run outlets handle the spike in demand for liquor during Onam.

Furthermore, the government has waived the precondition that consumers can apply for Bev-Q token to purchase liquor only two days after their last buy. They can now use the application to buy legal alcohol daily.

The new order is not applicable to bar hotels, beer and wine parlours and private member’s clubs. The takeaway hours for such establishments will continue to be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Excise officials said the worrying dip in the sale of legal liquor had made the government relax the regulations imposed on the sale of alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The department was concerned that bootleggers would step into the gap in demand and supply, thereby opening the door for the sale of spurious liquor.

Toddy shops can sell palm liquor as takeaways from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.