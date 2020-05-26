Bev Q, Kerala’s liquor queue management app, passes Google test

Kerala

Bringing cheers to thousands of tipplers across Kerala, Google has accorded the much awaited approval to the mobile virtual queue management app, Bev Q, thus clearing the decks for the reopening of liquor outlets in compliance with social distancing norms.

The approval came in the early morning hours on Tuesday and has cleared the way for making the app available for download on Google Play Store. The app developed by Kochi-based startup Faircode Technologies Private Limited was submitted for the approval of Google on Friday night after two-level testing ironing out the chinks by a testing agency accredited with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team.

“We are in the process of wrapping up the remaining process before making it available for download. Apart from the backend technical process for the seamless operation of the app, some mandatory processes like training the staff at liquor outlets to deal with potential hitches also need to be done,” said M. G. K. Vishnu, CEO, Faircode Technologies.

Training is already underway for extending training to the staff through online and video tutorials in coordination with the Kerala State Beverages Corporation.

The app has been much anticipated ever since the government made it clear that liquor outlets, which have been remaining closed for over two months, will not be reopened unless the virtual queue management app for ensuring social distancing norms was up and running. Impatient tipplers had been bombarding the social media pages of the startup with witty and sarcastic comments ever since they were chosen for developing app.

Faircode Technologies was chosen by a committee chaired by IT Secretary from among 26 startups registered with the Kerala Startup Mission based on technical and financial feasibility.

