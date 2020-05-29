Kerala

Bev Q developers now raise the spectre of cyber attack

Faircode Technologies Private Limited, the Kochi-based developers of Bev Q, the virtual queue management app for maintaining social distancing at liquor outlets, has raised suspicion of a targeted and malicious cyber attack behind the problems faced by the app.

The startup is in being pummelled in the social media after the app had a meltdown throwing liquor sale into complete disarray across the State with users unable to book tokens for time slot.

“The app was published after clearing all load and security tests and also had third party approval. Bugs that never featured during those tests have popped up now making us suspect of a malicious cyber attack. We are trying to fix it,” said Naveen George, CFO, Faircode Technologies.

He said that two more service providers were roped in in addition to the original one after hiccups were detected on the first day with the generation of One Time Passwords. “However, we are not still able to benefit from the addition owing to the attack on our server and platform,” Mr. George said.

He shot down allegations that the promoters of the startup have gone into hiding owing to the failure of the app. He claimed that they were very much in their office in Kochi contrary to reports that they were avoiding the office leaving ot to their employees.

Mr. George said that they were avoiding media considering the high level meeting called by the minister and that they will come up with a statement later in the day. The fact that the startup had deleted all posts relating to the app and the scathing comments they attracted from their Facebook page gave added credence to some media reports that they had gone into hiding.

