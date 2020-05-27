Early access to Bev Q app hints at mixed bag

KOCHI

Early access to Bev Q, the virtual queue management system developed for the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, on a trial basis, turned out to be a mixed bag going by the customer feedback.

Many were able to download the app through an early access link that was circulated over the social media for a limited period window lasting hardly an hour on Wednesday morning. However, shortly thereafter the link turned inoperative much to the disappointment of countless people who rushed to download the app.

The app developed by Kochi-based startup Faircode Technologies Private Limited received the go-ahead for making it available for download on Google Play Store after it received the nod from Google on Tuesday morning. The startup authorities were not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

For Clint Paul, a resident of Kaloor, the app download and booking of a slot worked like a dream. After verifying his age, he was asked to fill in his name, mobile number and pin code following which he received a One Time Password on submitting which he was asked whether his preference was for liquor, beer or wine.

“I chose beer and I was promptly allotted a slot between 11.45 a.m. and 12 noon on Wednesday at the beer shop at Kaloor with a queue number and a bar code. Now, I am not sure whether that slot was for real or just a test run. Either way it worked smoothly,” he said.

Giridhar, a youngster residing at TD Road, also received a slot for the liquor outlet near High Court. But he found much to his amusement that it was for a time preceding his actual booking time. He, however, was happy that he was at least able to download the app.

Shyam A., a techie, had to drop the booking process midway through as he initially received a message saying that the OTP cannot be sent followed by another message that registration for the day was complete.

Though initially there were doubts as to whether the app would be available on the App Store of the iOS platform, the early access seems to have put paid to that concern. Akash Kesavan, a youngster using iPhone said that he was able to download the app though he couldn't go ahead with the booking of slot.

In a release, Faircode Technologies claimed that the beta release of the app on Google's playstore was a success. “A whopping 20k users downloaded the trial version of the app in just two minutes. We are strictly following the directions of Kerala State Beverages Corporation and we hope the app will serve the purpose,” the release said.