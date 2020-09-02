Between a good catch and pandemic protocol, fishermen all at sea

KOLLAM

02 September 2020 19:13 IST

Boat owners say brief sorties mean returning with minimal catch and huge losses

‘Cordial’, with its 14-member crew, used to fish in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), sifting the sea for over ten days and hauling back a fairly good catch in its hold.

But the new COVID-19 protocol requires all trawlers to return to the harbours of origin in two to five days and the brief sorties are causing them much trouble. “Depending on the season and shoal flow, sometimes it takes us two to three days to locate a fishing ground. We usually stay for six to seven days and bring back export-oriented catch such as cuttlefish, squid, octopus, and shrimp. It is not possible to return within the stipulated time with a good catch as the window is not enough to commute to long distances,” says K.B. Kassim, the boat owner.

Normally trawlers go beyond territorial waters, some of them taking 24 to 36 hours to cover the distance to their usual fishing ground in the ocean. “At present, the availability of the fish is very low and now we also have the extra burden of providing quarantine facilities for our crew members. Each trip costs ₹3 to ₹4 lakh and returning with minimal catch means huge loss for us,” he adds. Fishers also point out that Kerala is the only State that has imposed such a protocol while boats from neighbouring Karnatka and Tamil Nadu can stay in the sea for longer durations.

“As a result, the boat owners from Kerala are suffering and this new regulation is causing irreparable damage to the sector,” says Joseph Xavier Kalappurakkal, general secretary, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association.

Stricter rules in Kerala

Meanwhile, Fisheries Department officials say their priority is providing equal opportunity to all boats without risking the safety of fishers. “Compared to other States, safety measures are more stringent in Kerala and the result is reflected in our low caseload. Since it is the livelihood of many, we have to tread very cautiously,” says Fisheries Deputy Director K. Suhair. He adds that the government may soon change the norms taking into account the current crisis.

“After the trawl ban ended, the boats were getting excellent catch and some boats were returning even within 24 hours. But now the quantity of fish has come down and at present we are assessing the situation. We will have to allow more time if there is a considerable dip in the catch and we may lift the ban very soon,” he says.