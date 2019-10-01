Better learning outcomes help State top list

The focus on improving the learning outcomes helped Kerala top the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) among the 20 large States in the country. Learning outcome refers to a skill acquired by a student after undergoing a course.

The NITI Aayog had assessed the overall performance based on two categories that included outcomes and governance process aiding outcomes.

Four domains

The outcomes category consisted of four domains including learning outcomes, access outcomes, infrastructure and facilities for outcomes, and equity outcomes.

As per the report released by the NITI Aayog, the scores on this category are primarily driven by learning outcomes, which received more than 50% of the total weightage assigned to this category.

Academic standards

“Our initiatives like Shradha, Madhuram Malayalam, Surili Hindi and Ganitham Vijayam helped elevate the academic standards considerably. The school curriculum was given a push by helping the bright students seek new areas of knowledge while aiding the below average students through programmes to boost their learning outcomes,” said C. Ravindranath, Minister for Education.

Special training and orientation classes, special classes and workshops were organised to help the below-average students improve their academic standards under the Shradha project.

Madhuram Malayalam initiative was aimed at improving the learning and speaking proficiency in Malayalam language.

Surili Hindi was rolled out for improving Hindi learning in all upper primary schools while Ganitham Vijayam targeted students who wanted support in improving their skills in Mathematics.

Concerted efforts

Mr. Ravindranath said the State was able to top the list in school education quality through the concerted efforts made by the government to protect public education. “This helped the State to score 82.17 points and lead the list,” he said.

The State was also placed first in the category of governance processes aiding outcomes that include indicators related to student and teacher attendance systems, availability of in-service teacher professional development, school leadership, accountability, transparency in teacher recruitment and financial discipline. It won a score of 79% to top the list.