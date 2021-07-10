Better health facilities sought for Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

10 July 2021 22:01 IST

Muslim Jamat submits memorandum to Minister

The Kerala Muslim Jamat has demanded that the government address the disparity and shortfalls that exist in the health sector in Malappuram district.

Jamat leaders submitted a memorandum to Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, and raised many instances of neglect in the district’s health sector.

“The public health system could not be improved in the district even during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said, adding that people in Malappuram district continued to depend on the Government Medical College,

Kozhikode, for better treatment.

They demanded that the General Hospital, which vanished with the setting up of the Government Medical College at Manjeri, should be reinstated. They also demanded strengthening of vaccination against

COVID-19 and that the government allocate enough funds for the district’s development.

They protested against a people’s fund-raising proposal made by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan.