Better health care facilities for pilgrims

30 October 2021 22:12 IST

Health Department draws up comprehensive action plan for Sabarimala

The Health Department has formulated a comprehensive action plan for the upcoming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The plan, which takes into consideration the pandemic situation, focuses on providing better health care to the devotees as well as employees. Under this, pilgrims and staff are required to carry vaccination certificates or certificate of RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours.

Persons who contracted COVID-19 within three months and having post-COVID complications are advised to abstain from the pilgrimage. To address emergency needs while trekking, medical centres and oxygen parlours will be set up at five locations.

These units will have facilities for resting, first aid and to check blood pressure related issues of the trekkers. For those developing cardiac issues while climbing the hillock, automated external defribillators along with trained nursing staff will be deployed.

Well equipped dispensaries will be opened at the Sannidhanam, Nilackal, Charalmedu and Erumeli. An emergency operation theatre will be established at the Sannidhanam.

These are in addition to the facilities being set up at Pathanamthitta general hospital, Erumeli CHC and Kanjirappally taluk headquarters, besides the Government Medical College, Kottayam.

To ensure free treatment to pilgrims enrolled under the Karunya scheme, arrangements will be made in hospitals across both Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The State health agency has empanelled hospitals across these two districts to ensure timely medical assistance to the devotees. Services of speciality doctors will be made available at the centres in and around the pilgrimage zone.

The Director of Health Department has been tasked to coordinate the health services in Sabarimala. An additional director, a nodal officer and an assistant nodal officer will lead the operations at the ground level.

The District Medical Officer, Pathanamthitta, will function as the nodal officer of the district.