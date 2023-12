December 08, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has awarded this year’s best teacher award in the Faculty of Medicine to Dr. Simon George. He is Additional Professor (Ophthalmology), Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and RMO, Government Eye Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

