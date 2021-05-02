Best social worker award given to Chennithala

KOLLAM

02 May 2021 04:33 IST

Governor Arif Muhammed Khan handed over the award for the best social worker instituted by the R. Sankar Foundation of Kerala to Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala at a function at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The award carries a purse of ₹50,001, a citation, plaque and ponnada. Senior leaders K. Muraleedharan, M.M. Hassan, K. Sudhakaran, and V.S. Sivakumar were present on the occasion.