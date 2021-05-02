Kerala

Best social worker award given to Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala. File. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S.
KOLLAM 02 May 2021 04:33 IST
Updated: 02 May 2021 02:12 IST

Staff Reporter

Governor Arif Muhammed Khan handed over the award for the best social worker instituted by the R. Sankar Foundation of Kerala to Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala at a function at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The award carries a purse of ₹50,001, a citation, plaque and ponnada. Senior leaders K. Muraleedharan, M.M. Hassan, K. Sudhakaran, and V.S. Sivakumar were present on the occasion.

