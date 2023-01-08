HamberMenu
Best researcher award for Kerala University professor

January 08, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
C. Satheesh Kumar

C. Satheesh Kumar, Professor, Department of Statistics, Kerala University, has been awarded the Prof. K. Sreenivas Rao Best Researcher Award instituted by the Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS) in recognition of his significant contribution to the field of statistics. The award was conferred during the 42nd annual convention of the ISPS at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) recently. Dr. Kumar was also elected general secretary of the ISPS for 2023-24 on the occasion. He currently holds the position of president of the Kerala Statistical Association.

