Best of India Record for longest non-stop Thiruvathira in Thrissur

December 31, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A non-stop Thiruvathira performance that lasted one hour and twenty minutes staged at Thiruthur Sri Mahadeva Temple, Anchery, Thrissur, recently entered the Best of India Records.

Ardhra School of Dance and Chaithanya Thiruvathira Sangam jointly performed the world’s longest non-stop Thiruvathira. A team of 12 dancers, accompanied by three singers and a percussionist (Idakka), performed the traditional dance.

The performers also raised funds for Solace, a charity organisation working for children with chronic illness.

