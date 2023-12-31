GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Best of India Record for longest non-stop Thiruvathira in Thrissur

December 31, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A non-stop Thiruvathira performance that lasted one hour and twenty minutes staged at Thiruthur Sri Mahadeva Temple, Anchery, Thrissur, recently entered the Best of India Records.

Ardhra School of Dance and Chaithanya Thiruvathira Sangam jointly performed the world’s longest non-stop Thiruvathira. A team of 12 dancers, accompanied by three singers and a percussionist (Idakka), performed the traditional dance.

The performers also raised funds for Solace, a charity organisation working for children with chronic illness.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.