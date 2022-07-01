Best hospital award for NS Co-operative Hospital

Award will be handed over on July 2

NS Co-operative Hospital has bagged the award for the best cooperative hospital in the State for the third consecutive time.

The award has been announced by Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan. The award carrying a purse of ₹1 lakh, citation and a plaque will be handed over on July 2, International Day of Cooperatives, at a function in Kottayam.

Excellence in various fields

The jury assessed that the hospital society had demonstrated excellence in various fields, including prevention, treatment, geriatric care, drug marketing, research activities, training programs, palliative care, and health education.

The hospital, which started functioning in 2006, currently has 36 departments and 500 beds. More than 6 lakh people seek treatment at the hospital every year and it offers 30% discount to BPL (below the poverty line) patients and financial assistance to those from economically backward sections.