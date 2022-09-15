Best facilities needed to help aurally challenged: Bindu

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 15, 2022 23:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It is vital to create world-class facilities and a pool of professionals in the State to help persons with communication disorders lead a normal life, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

Delivering the keynote address through videoconference at the opening session of a three-day ‘International conference on communication disorders and audiological practices (ICCAP 2022)’ at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) here on Thursday, Dr. Bindu said the biggest challenge was to remain responsive to emerging trends, besides managing limited resources to the best effect. “It is imperative to motivate budding researchers to learn and experience the advancements in the field of communication disorders.”

The conference would facilitate sharing of novel ideas and enhance the skills of professionals, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Anjana, Executive Director, NISH, and Director, Social Justice Department, in the welcome address, said the conference would set the stage for exchange of novel concepts and current trends in the field of communication disorders.

Praising the NISH’s contributions for betterment of the differently abled, M. Pushpavathi, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, underlined the need for more such centres and efficient infrastructure to bring in innovation in the field. She pointed out the need to revamp the current curriculum to cater to the needs of society.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Suja K. Kunnath, Principal, NISH, spoke. The conference is being organised by the Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, and Neuro Developmental Sciences departments at NISH.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app