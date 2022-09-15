Best facilities needed to help aurally challenged: Bindu

ADVERTISEMENT

It is vital to create world-class facilities and a pool of professionals in the State to help persons with communication disorders lead a normal life, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

Delivering the keynote address through videoconference at the opening session of a three-day ‘International conference on communication disorders and audiological practices (ICCAP 2022)’ at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) here on Thursday, Dr. Bindu said the biggest challenge was to remain responsive to emerging trends, besides managing limited resources to the best effect. “It is imperative to motivate budding researchers to learn and experience the advancements in the field of communication disorders.”

The conference would facilitate sharing of novel ideas and enhance the skills of professionals, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Anjana, Executive Director, NISH, and Director, Social Justice Department, in the welcome address, said the conference would set the stage for exchange of novel concepts and current trends in the field of communication disorders.

Praising the NISH’s contributions for betterment of the differently abled, M. Pushpavathi, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, underlined the need for more such centres and efficient infrastructure to bring in innovation in the field. She pointed out the need to revamp the current curriculum to cater to the needs of society.

Suja K. Kunnath, Principal, NISH, spoke. The conference is being organised by the Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, and Neuro Developmental Sciences departments at NISH.