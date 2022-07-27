Kerala

Best atmospheric scientist award for P.S. Biju

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 27, 2022 22:54 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 22:54 IST

Thiruvananthapuram-based climate scientist P.S. Biju, who designed and developed instruments for weather forecasting at airports in the country and instruments to observe cyclonic winds at coastal observatories, has been selected for the national award instituted by the Ministry of Earth Science for the best scientist in atmospheric science in 2022.

Mr. Biju, senior scientist with IMD (India Meteorological Department) Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, has been chosen for the award considering his contributions in establishing more than 100 automatic weather stations in Kerala. He was a nodal officer for the project.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister in charge of Earth Sciences, presented the award to him at a function held in New Delhi in connection with the foundation day of the Union Ministry of Earth Science on Wednesday. The award carries a memento, a certificate and ₹50,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...